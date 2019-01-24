India, China review progress of ties post Wuhan summit

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 6:14 PM

Misri, who took charge early this month, called on Kong on Tuesday. The meeting between Misri and Kong was termed as a "courtesy call" by the Indian officials here."They took stock of positive developments since Wuhan Informal Summit and also exchanged views on further strengthening of India-China relations," the Embassy tweeted.

Indian envoy to China, Vikram Misri, called on Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and they took stock of “positive developments” since the 2018 Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, the Indian Embassy said here Thursday.

Modi and Xi met at Wuhan in April last year in the first informal summit between the two leaders. It was conceived by both sides following the 2017 military standoff at Doklam which ratchet up tensions between the two countries.
Since the summit, the two countries steadily normalised relations with intensified dialogue on various fronts including the military and trade.

India’s Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan also concluded his two-day tour to China on Tuesday.
He held talks with Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen and Zhang Jiwen, Chinese Vice Minister of General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) to enhance Indian exports to China to reduce over USD 57 billion trade deficit.

