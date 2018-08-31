India-China relations: In party’s training booklet, BJP states different stances on Beijing in Hindi, English versions

However, in the party’s English version of the booklet, BJP has changed its viewpoint and stated, “Our border dispute with China is very old. However, earlier it appeared that China does not want its solution.”

India-China relations: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has imparted key knowledge on India-China trade, economic relations to its Mahila Morcha cadres. The information was given through its training booklet. The booklet was published in two languages- Hindi and English. In its Hindi booklet, which was circulated two months ago, the party had claimed that China was “not interested in resolving” the border “issue”. It had said, “although no firing has taken place on the border after 1962, and no major tension has erupted either, China is constantly stockpiling ammunition on the border. Recently, China supported Pakistan on a proposal in the United Nations regarding Lakhvi.” Lakhvi is the chief accused of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

However, in the party’s English version of the booklet, BJP has changed its viewpoint and stated, “Our border dispute with China is very old. However, earlier it appeared that China does not want its solution.” However, the booklet has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that “but now there are positive signs on this front after the meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.”

In the section ‘External Challenges’ in the booklet, BJP stated: “Since then there is peace on the border and there are also no heated arguments. But despite that China continues to amass arms in huge quantity near the Indian border. It also continues to create a competitive atmosphere for India. It continued its anti-India stand on some issues in the UNO also.”

The booklet asserted that “India has always adopted the policy of economic cooperation with China”. “China is continuously strengthening its navy, posing a grave challenge for Indian sea interests. It’s a matter of worry for all of us.. By building a huge road network near the Indian border, China is helping Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This has posed a big challenge to India’s control in the Indian Ocean,” the booklet states.