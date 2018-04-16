India-China relations: Beyond bitter Doklam past, Beijing wants sound and steady bi-lateral relations

India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit China on April 24 to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meetings.

It seems China is now ready to move beyond the bitter experiences of last year’s Doklam standoff. On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing wants to develop a sound and steady relationship with India and stick to the “right path” of bilateral relations. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted as saying by PTI, “This year under the guidance of the two leaders (Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi), China and India relations have been developing with a sound momentum.”

She further said that developing relations with India is of “great importance” for China and the country is looking for implementing a “consensus”.

“China attaches great importance to developing relations with India and we would like to work together to implement the consensus reached by leaders, stick to the right path of the bilateral ties, accumulate more positive energy, explore new areas for cooperation and ensure sound and steady development of bilateral ties,” Hua said.

According to the spokesperson, several close exchanges at all levels and progress in all-round cooperation between both countries have been made. She, however, didn’t give many details.

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China’s Director of China’s Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi had held a meeting on April 13. Both countries also “successfully” participated in 11th Joint Economic Group meeting and the fifth Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED).

PM Narendra Modi will take part in the SCO Summit to be organised int he Chinese city of Quinqdao.

An article in the Chinese official daily Global Times last week noted that India-China relations have presented a “rosy development” scenario. Concerted efforts by both nations have resulted in “new achievements” in many areas, it said. The article said that post-Doklam standoff, India has made adjustments in its China policy. India’s shift is akin to “return to its principle of strategic autonomy and the non-alignment policy.”