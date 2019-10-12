Big snub to Pakistan! China did not raise Kashmir issue during Modi-Xi talks in Mamallapuram

Xi Jinping was on a two-day visit to India for the second informal summit between New Delhi and Beijing.

India-China Informal Summit: Chinese President Xi Jinping did not raise or discuss Kashmir issue during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram. Xi was on a two-day visit to India for the second informal summit between New Delhi and Beijing. In a press briefing held on the second day of the visit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the Kashmir issue was not raised and not discussed. “Our position is anyways very clear that this is an internal matter of India,” he said. India has on several occasions maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal issue and what New Delhi did in the state was its sovereign right.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue for sometimes. He made a number of visits to China after India revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Beijing took a very measured stand and asked both the countries to resolve the issue bilaterally. It, however, discussed the issue in an informal meet at the United Nations.

Putting out the details about the discussion between PM Modi and President Xi, the Foreign Secretary said that both leaders agreed that it was important to deal with challenges of terrorism and radicalisation in an increasingly complex world.

“Both leaders are concerned that terrorism continues to pose a common threat. As countries that are large and diverse, they recognized the importance of continuing to make joint efforts to ensure that the international community strengthens the framework against training, financing and supporting terrorist groups throughout the world and on a non-discriminatory basis,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement.

The Foreign Secretary also informed that Xi Jinping has invited Prime Minister Modi to China for the third informal summit. “PM Modi has accepted the invitation. Dates will be worked out later,” he added.