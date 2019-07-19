India can’t be world’s refugee capital, govt tells Supreme Court as it seeks extension of NRC deadline

The Centre had released the first NRC draft for Assam on December 31, 2017.(Representative Image/PTI)

Assam NRC deadline: Stressing that there was a need of a relook to rule out any wrongful inclusion and exclusions in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam, the Centre and the Assam government on Friday appealed the Supreme Court to extend the deadline set for release of the final list. The apex court had earlier asked the authorities to release the final NRC list on July 31.

Making a submission in front of Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the governments should be allowed to undertake verification of 20 per cent of random samples before the final NRC list is released. Mehta, who appeared for both the Centre and Assam government, told the top court that India can’t be allowed to become refugee capital of the world.

“Please extend the deadline for publication of final Assam NRC from July 31 to a future date. There is a growing perception that many exclusions and many more inclusions have been made wrongly. India cannot be the refugee capital of the world,” Mehta said.

This is for the first time since 1951 that NRC is being prepared for Assam, the state which has seen steady stream of immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh since past several decades.

Acting in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order, the Centre had released the first NRC draft for Assam on December 31, 2017. Out of 3.29 crore applicants, 1.9 crore were included in the list.

The NRC issue features on top of Modi government’s priorities. Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the Centre is working to identify illegal immigrants staying in all parts of the country and that they will be deported as per the international law.

“The government will identify illegal immigrants living on every inch of the country’s soil and will deport them as per the international law. There will be some delay but the NRC will be implemented properly without any faults,” Amit Shah had said in the Upper House of Parliament.