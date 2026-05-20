Large parts of India are staring at severe heatwave conditions this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that temperatures could soar up to 45 degrees Celsius in several regions over the coming days.

The weather agency said hot and dry conditions are expected to persist for at least a week across parts of North-West and Central India, prompting authorities to issue multiple red and orange alerts.

Amid the worsening heat conditions, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with the Ministry of Ayush, has released a detailed public health advisory urging citizens to take precautions against dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra among worst-hit states

According to the IMD, several districts in Uttar Pradesh are currently under a red alert for severe heatwave conditions. These include Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Fatehpur, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi and Prayagraj.

The IMD has also issued severe heatwave warnings for eastern parts of Maharashtra, especially the Vidarbha region, where temperatures are expected to remain exceptionally high for the next several days.

Meteorological experts said Central Maharashtra and Marathwada are also likely to witness prolonged heatwave conditions.

Apart from these states, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are also expected to face intense heat conditions this week.

Delhi under ‘orange’ alert as temperatures near 45°C

National capital Delhi remains under an orange alert for the next two days. According to IMD officials, temperatures in Delhi are expected to hover between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, with isolated areas potentially touching 45 degrees over the next few days.

Authorities have also warned of “warm night” conditions in western Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan, where night-time temperatures may remain unusually high, offering little relief from the daytime heat.

Humid conditions likely in eastern, southern India

While northern and central India battle dry heat, humid weather conditions are expected to intensify across eastern and southern regions.

Health ministry issues public safety advisory

With extreme temperatures increasing the risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses, the Health Ministry has advised people to drink water regularly even if not thirsty, avoid direct sunlight between 12 pm and 4 pm, wear loose and light-coloured cotton clothes, consume seasonal fruits and electrolyte-rich fluids and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.

Heat Wave Warning

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue to prevail over northwest & central India during the week and over East India during next 5 days.



Safety Tips:

💧 Drink plenty of water

🧢 Wear light cotton clothes & cover your head

🚫 Avoid going out… pic.twitter.com/kygdNEnQ66 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 20, 2026

The advisory specifically highlighted vulnerable groups requiring extra caution, including children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, outdoor workers and people suffering from heart disease, hypertension and chronic illnesses

Why are heatwaves becoming more intense?

The IMD cited climate studies showing that the El Nino–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) plays a major role in intensifying heatwave conditions across India. According to research referenced by the weather agency, El Nino years are associated with longer heatwaves, more frequent temperature spikes and greater geographic spread of extreme heat.