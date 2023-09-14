scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Sudhir Chaudhary to Arnab Goswami: INDIA bloc releases 14 names of news anchors that it will ‘boycott’ – Check list

After the meeting of the alliance’s coordination committee at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar, Congress general secretary, organisation in-charge, KC Venugopal made the announcement at a press briefing.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Opposition parties
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and others at a press conference after the opposition parties' meeting, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A day after announcing that they will boycott shows hosted by some news anchors, the INDIA bloc on Thursday released the list of the news anchors, who are perceived to be close to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The list of news anchors include:

  1. Aman Chopra
  2. Prachi Parashar
  3. Rubika Liaquat
  4. Chitra Tripathi
  5. Sudhir Chaudhry
  6. Amish Devgan
  7. Arnab Goswami
  8. Navika Kumar
  9. Anand Narasimhan
  10. Gaurav Sawant
  11. Aditi Tyagi
  12. Sushant Sinha
  13. Ashok Shrivastav
  14. Shiv Aroor

After the meeting of the alliance’s coordination committee at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar, Congress general secretary, organisation in-charge, KC Venugopal made the announcement at a press briefing.

Also Read

“The coordination committee authorised the sub-group on media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives,” he said.

On the boycott of news anchors, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the journalists speak against the INDIA bloc.

“I am talking particularly about godi media…There are some anchors who constantly speak against the INDIA alliance. It was decided that our representatives would not go there,” she said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The term “godi media” loosely translates to lapdog media, that is used by several Opposition leaders to refer to journalists and TV channels that are perceived to be biased towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said that the media sub-group of the alliance had recommended that its leaders should not participate in shows conducted by anchors who hold “inflammatory debates”, ANI reported.

A total of 28 Opposition parties have come together and formed the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

More Stories on
BJP

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 18:23 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS