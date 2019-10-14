India best place for Muslims, Pakistan spreading false Kashmir propaganda: Naseeruddin Chishti after visiting J&K

Naseeruddin Chishti said that the delegation met locals there but none of them complained of human rights violations. (ANI)

A member of a Sufi delegation that visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation in the Valley on Monday said that there was no complain of human rights violations in the Himalayan state. Naseeruddin Chishti said that the delegation met locals there but none of them complained of human rights violations. “We met locals and none of the locals complained of human rights violations. Pakistani propaganda is false, yes basic services like phone were restricted but when a big step is taken, such directions are issued,” Chisti said.

The Sufi leader also hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for calling for jihad for Kashmiri Muslims. He said India is the best place for Muslims who don’t need Khan’s advice. “India is the best country for Muslims. Pakistan Prime Minister’s call for jihad is shameful. Pakistan should go and fight in Palestine or China if so interested, we don’t need their advice,” Chishti said.

Last month, Imran Khan while speaking at the United Nations had accused India of grave human rights violations in Kashmir and said that there would be bloodbath once the curfew is lifted. After returning to Pakistan from the US, Khan said that the Pakistanis would stand with Kashmiris as “It is jihad”.

Jammu and Kashmir has been placed under restrictions ever since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5. The revocation of special status was a historic move and the central government feared that there could be a backlash from the people and regional political parties as was expressed by former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

The officials also feared that terror elements from across the border could incite the people of Kashmir by peddling fake news. To prevent any such incident, the central government snapped the internet and telephone services. The state was put under curfew and political leaders were placed under house arrest. But weeks later, the government started the process of lifting the restriction in a phased manner. Just today, the authorities restored BSNL postpaid mobile services in the state.