India avoids Russia mention, slams chemical attacks: Top takeaways from India-UK joint statement

In the wake of the chemical weapon attack on Syria by its own government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over the continuous use of deadly weapons in the Arab Republic. PM Modi, who is in the United Kingdom for a three-day visit, along with British PM Theresa May made it clear that they oppose the use of chemical weapons by any party in any circumstances. Without blaming Russia directly for the use of chemical weapons in Syria and Salisbury in the UK, both the sides described the incidents as unacceptable. In the joint statement by India and the UK, both the sides agreed to develop new trading arrangements and reaffirmed the crucial role of rules-based multilateral trading system. Meanwhile, PM Modi will also participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London from April 19-20.

Here, are the top 10 takeaways from the India-UK joint statement:

1. India and UK discussed the chemical weapons attacks in Salisbury and Syria, expressing concern and making clear their opposition to the use of chemical weapons by any party in any circumstances. Both the sides described the Salisbury incident as an “appalling nerve agent attack”.

2. India didn’t take any side between Russia and the UK in the Salisbury incident. However, supported UK in the usage of chemical weapons anywhere.

3. UK and India reiterated their shared interest in strengthening the disarmament and non-proliferation regimes against the spread and use of chemical weapons.

4. Both the countries also emphasised on the need for urgent investigations of the chemical attacks.

5. In a boon for Indian students, the joint statement also clarified UK’s commitment to welcome them in the country. The statement assumes significance amid a perception that British immigration authorities are tightening the visa regime.

6. Both the countries also agreed to work towards a “secure cyberspace” in the wake of the recent issue of Cambridge Analytica and data leak. They agreed to enhance cooperation to promote international security and stability in cyberspace through a framework that recognises the applicability of international law to State behaviour in a free, open, peaceful and secure cyberspace.

7. Also mentioning the Pakistan-based terrorist groups in the joint statement, both India and the UK discussed the issue of counter-terrorism and agreed to strengthen cooperation to take decisive and concerted actions against globally-proscribed terrorists and terror entities to protect citizens of both the countries.

8. Both the countries also agreed in the joint statement that they will design, create and manufacture technologies that will address defence threats, and the security and military forces will share technologies, capabilities and equipment as well.

9. India and the UK will also work together to tackle threats such as piracy, protect freedom of navigation and open access, and improve maritime domain awareness in the Indo-Pacific region.

10. PM Modi and Theresa May also discussed Brexit, where the Prime Minister said there would be no dilution in the importance of the UK to India post-Brexit.