India at Moscow dialogue: Why no talks with Jammu and Kashmir stakeholders, asks Omar Abdullah

By: | Published: November 9, 2018 3:19 PM

The Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan will be held on November 9 and representatives of the Afghan Taliban radical movement will take part in it, the Russian Foreign Ministry had said last week.

“If ‘non-official’ participation in a dialogue that includes the taliban is acceptable to the Modi government why not a “non-official” dialogue with non-mainstream stake holders in J&K? Why not a “non-official” dialogue centered around J&K’s eroded autonomy & its restoration?” he tweeted Thursday night.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has questioned the Centre’s participation in a dialogue on Afghanistan in the presence of Taliban representatives while holding no talks with stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.

"If 'non-official' participation in a dialogue that includes the taliban is acceptable to the Modi government why not a "non-official" dialogue with non-mainstream stake holders in J&K? Why not a "non-official" dialogue centered around J&K's eroded autonomy & its restoration?" he tweeted Thursday night.

India had on Thursday said it would participate in the dialogue hosted by Russia at a “non-official level” in Moscow.

“We are aware that the Russian Federation is hosting a meeting in Moscow on 9 November on Afghanistan. Our participation at the meeting will be at the non-official level,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He said India supports all efforts at peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan that will preserve unity and plurality, and bring security, stability and prosperity to the country.

