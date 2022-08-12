India at 75: Know the right way to display our National Flag and celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Every citizen of India gears up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day. This year, Modi government has launched a new campaign, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. Through this campaign, PM Modi has appealed to every citizen of India to participate in the campaign by displaying the National Flag in every home from August 13 to August 15. The Flag Code of India 2022 was amended by the government to make the National Flag accessible to all the Indians. The Flag Code of India was brought in effect on January 26, 2002. The Flag Code of India consists of set laws concerning the use, display, and hoisting of the Indian national flag. It also instructs how private; public and government institutions must display the national flag.

After the amendments, every citizen is now allowed to hoist the flag at home day and night. Though, there are still some rules that every citizen must follow to hoist the flag at their home. So, if you are planning to hoist the National Flag at home read the following some rules, dos and don’ts:

Earlier the national flag could only be hoisted between sunrise and sunset but now after the recent amendments made by the Government of India, the display of flag is allowed both during day and night, only if it is displayed in the open or on the house of a member of the public.

The National Flag should be displayed in proper manner, no damaged or untidy flag must never be displayed.

After the amendment on December 30, 2021, the Flag Code of India allowed the use of polyester or machine-made flags.

However, there is no particular size mentioned for the National Flag but the ratio should be followed as 3:2 and in rectangular in shape.

Flowers, wreath, emblems and other objects should not be placed on or above the flag mast.