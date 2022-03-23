India among top 25 happiest countries globally: The State of Happiness Report 2022

HappyPlus Consulting polled 20,073 people across 36 states/UTs in 2021-22 for the report, which it claims is ‘seven times’ larger than the UN sample size for India.

According to HappyPlus Consulting’s The State of Happiness report, India might be among the top 25 happiest countries in the world, with a happiness score of 6.84. This is contrary to the UN’s World Happiness Report 2022, which recorded India’s happiness score at 3.77. Both studies used comparable questions to get the anchor happiness score.

HappyPlus Consulting polled 20,073 people across 36 states/UTs in 2021-22 for the report, which it claims is ‘seven times’ larger than the UN sample size for India.

“India’s ranking has only gone downhill over the years. This year, too, we are at 136 out of 146 countries that were ranked. However, given the key happiness score, India, according to us, may easily be ranked among the 25 happiest countries in the world, instead of the bottom 10 of the list,” says Ashish Ambasta, founder and CEO, HappyPlus Consulting.

To quantify happiness across India and understand what makes people declare themselves happy in the Indian context, the firm measured happiness among Indians at both the macro (demographics) and micro (individual state of mind) levels.

The survey includes questions on social support, freedom to make life choices, and perceptions of corruption, as well as state-level per capita net State Domestic Product, CPI, literacy rate, healthy-life expectancy at birth, MPI, and Health Index.

Despite the current times, it has been observed that as compared to older individuals, the younger generation expresses and feels larger levels of enjoyment, laughter and optimism.

Another finding of the report is the prevalence of negative emotions, which impacts life satisfaction and results in a significant drop in fulfillment. Furthermore, it has been discovered that roughly 65% of Indians are apprehensive and stressed on a regular basis. Covid-19 uncertainty, health, financial empowerment, family and friends, and workplace pressure are all major sources of stress.

The top places in India with high Happiness Rankings are Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa.