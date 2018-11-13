India among five most dangerous countries to visit: Report

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 7:47 PM

The UAE and Singapore were also considered extremely safe with Spain the next safest of the six popular European holiday destinations that the travel magazine looked at. "Worst rated were South Africa, Turkey, Thailand, India and Mexico," the report said. "

travel places, india travel, safest place, worst place in India, world dangerous countries,icelandWhich? Travel came out with a report after assessing several factors such as crime, health risks and natural disasters.

A travel magazine —Which? Travel — has released the names of safest and worst places to visit, and India has been placed among the five most dangerous countries in the world. Which? Travel came out with a report after assessing several factors such as crime, health risks and natural disasters.

It looked at the World Economic Fund statics for crime rates, the World Risk Report for a likelihood of major natural disasters, the NHS Fit for Travel website for health risks and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s assessment of terrorism risk levels.

After assessing these reports, the magazine declared Iceland the safest and India among the dangerous places to visit in the world. In a report published on its site, the magazine said: “Of the 20 holiday destinations that we looked at, Iceland, unsurprisingly, came out as the safest country.”

It further said that 36 people have been murdered in Iceland since the year 2000, an average of around two a year. “This is tragic but means, statistically, that it’s one of the world’s most peaceful nations,” it said.

However, all the countries are vulnerable to terrorist attacks. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the report observed that that terrorism ‘can’t be ruled out’ anywhere.

“Even Iceland and Japan receive this warning. Elsewhere in the world, it’s either ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’. It’s ‘very likely’ in Australia, Jordan, France, the US, India, Thailand and Turkey,” the report said.

