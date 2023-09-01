INDIA alliance Mumbai meet Day 2 Live: Opposition bloc to unveil logo today

INDIA bloc meeting Mumbai Live Updates: The stage is set for the logo unveiling of the Opposition INDIA alliance on Friday. About 63 leaders of 28 opposition parties are in Mumbai for the third meeting of the anti-BJP bloc, on whose agenda is the formation of a coordination committee and firming up of the grouping’s architecture. The issue of appointing a convener for the grouping would be a contentious affair, with several leaders vying for the position.
Top leaders of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA began hectic parleys on the first day of the third joint meeting of the alliance in Mumbai on Thursday to chart out a concrete roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
At the informal gathering, chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar asked the alliance leaders to “take quick decisions” and their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal suggested that seat-sharing talks must start at the state-level, reports claimed. Several leaders in the bloc also cautioned against an early general election, which is due for April-May 2024.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, talking to the media about the happenings within the informal gathering of INDIA alliance leaders, said, “We have less time in hand. There is no time to waste. We need to be on the ground sooner,” news agency PTI reported.
On Thursday, around the same time as the third meeting of the Opposition bloc began with an informal gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet announced a five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to September 22. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who sought to rake up the Adani issue afresh by holding a press conference in Mumbai, termed it a “panic decision” with the Opposition leaders set to discuss it during the Friday meeting.