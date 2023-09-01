INDIA alliance Mumbai meet Day 2 Live: Opposition bloc to unveil logo today

INDIA bloc meeting Mumbai Live Updates: The stage is set for the logo unveiling of the Opposition INDIA alliance on Friday. About 63 leaders of 28 opposition parties are in Mumbai for the third meeting of the anti-BJP bloc, on whose agenda is the formation of a coordination committee and firming up of the grouping’s architecture. The issue of appointing a convener for the grouping would be a contentious affair, with several leaders vying for the position.

Top leaders of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA began hectic parleys on the first day of the third joint meeting of the alliance in Mumbai on Thursday to chart out a concrete roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At the informal gathering, chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar asked the alliance leaders to “take quick decisions” and their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal suggested that seat-sharing talks must start at the state-level, reports claimed. Several leaders in the bloc also cautioned against an early general election, which is due for April-May 2024.

Live Updates

INDIA Alliance Meet Day 2 Live Updates: 63 leaders of 28 parties in Mumbai for INDIA meet; Read all the latest updates from the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai here.

09:24 (IST) 1 Sep 2023 Posters of Eknath Shinde put up near INDIA alliance meeting venue in Mumbai https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1697433586444521606 09:22 (IST) 1 Sep 2023 INDIA bloc Mumbai meet: Full schedule of INDIA alliance meet on Friday Here's the full schedule of the INDIA alliance meeting to be held on Friday. 09:19 (IST) 1 Sep 2023 ‘We have less time in hand’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, talking to the media about the happenings within the informal gathering of INDIA alliance leaders, said, “We have less time in hand. There is no time to waste. We need to be on the ground sooner,” news agency PTI reported. https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1697288235162997164