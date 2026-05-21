India and the African Union have decided to postpone the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-IV), which was scheduled to take place in New Delhi from May 28 to May 31, citing the emerging public health situation in parts of Africa linked to the Ebola outbreak.

The decision came after consultations between the Indian government, the chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission. The summit was expected to bring together African heads of state, senior ministers, policymakers and representatives of regional institutions to strengthen political, economic and strategic cooperation between India and African nations.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides agreed that postponing the summit was the most appropriate course of action under the current circumstances.

“Recognising the importance of ensuring the full participation and engagement of African leaders and stakeholders, and mindful of the emerging public health situation on the continent, consultations were held between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission regarding the holding of the Summit and associated activities,” the statement said.

The MEA added, “India and the African Union have agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date.” The ministry said fresh dates for the summit and related meetings would be decided through mutual consultations and announced later.

Why was the summit postponed?

The postponement comes on the same day that India’s Union Health Ministry issued an advisory for travellers arriving from countries considered at high risk because of the Ebola outbreak. The advisory applies to airports, seaports and all international points of entry across the country.

Health authorities have asked travellers arriving from or transiting through the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan to immediately report to airport health officers or health desks if they experience symptoms associated with Ebola. These symptoms include fever, weakness, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat and unexplained bleeding.

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Officials were preparing to host delegates and participants from around 40 African countries, including representatives from some nations affected by the outbreak. Concerns over public health, travel restrictions and participation levels played a key role in the decision to defer the gathering.

The summit was expected to be one of India’s biggest diplomatic events of the year and was designed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, healthcare, digital technology, agriculture, education, climate action and security, reported Reuters. The meeting was also expected to produce a roadmap for expanding engagement between India and Africa over the coming years.

What MEA said

The India-Africa Forum Summit serves as the highest-level platform for engagement between India and African countries. The first summit took place in 2008, followed by meetings in 2011 and 2015. The recent event was set to be held after a gap of nearly a decade, making it a significant diplomatic event for both sides.

The MEA said India remains committed to supporting Africa’s efforts to tackle the evolving health situation. “India reaffirmed its solidarity with the people and Governments of Africa and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response,” the ministry said.