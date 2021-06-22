India a constructive contributor to international order: Foreign secretary

At the same time, he said, India is better prepared for future waves, but will continue to strengthen health infrastructure and domestic manufacturing capacity. New technologies will create new superpowers, Shringla said.

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that globalszation has to be based on fairness, humanity and equality. “”India is a constructive contributor to the international order,” he said at a recent conference organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI).

In the post-Covid world, India is looking at three important aspects — transition to a virtual world; de-risking and diversifying supply chains and climate change commitments.

