  • MORE MARKET STATS

Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President Giani Zail Singh, joins BJP

By: |
Updated: September 13, 2021 1:48 PM

Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President of India Giani Zail Singh, joined the BJP on Monday at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President of India Giani Zail Singh, joined the BJP on Monday at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President of India Giani Zail Singh, joined the BJP on Monday at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. This comes ahead of the assembly elections due in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – early next year.

Zail Singh served as the President from 1982 to 1987 and was a member of the Congress. His term as the President was marked by Operation Blue Star, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. He died in a car accident in 1994.

Related News

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BJP
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Inderjeet Singh grandson of former President Giani Zail Singh joins BJP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pegasus row: Don’t wish to file detailed affidavit on pleas seeking probe into snooping, Centre tells SC
2Priyanka Gandhi wraps up her five-day UP tour ahead of assembly polls
3Four-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area, several feared trapped; rescue ops underway