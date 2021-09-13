Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President Giani Zail Singh, joins BJP

Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President of India Giani Zail Singh, joined the BJP on Monday at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Inderjeet Singh, grandson of former President of India Giani Zail Singh, joined the BJP on Monday at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. This comes ahead of the assembly elections due in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – early next year.

Zail Singh served as the President from 1982 to 1987 and was a member of the Congress. His term as the President was marked by Operation Blue Star, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. He died in a car accident in 1994.