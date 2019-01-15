Karnataka crisis deepens: Two independent MLAs withdraw support to Kumaraswamy government

By: | Updated: January 15, 2019 3:31 PM

One of them had kept everyone guessing post the Karnataka election but finally came to the fold.

Express Archive Photo By Anil Sharma

Two Independent MLAs — H Nagesh and R Shankar — have announced that they are withdrawing their support to the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka.

Independent MLA, R Shankar has stated, “Today is Makar Sankranti, on this day we want a change in the government. The government should be efficient, so I am withdrawing my support (to the Karnataka government) today.”

Shankar had kept everyone guessing post the Karnataka election but finally came to the fold. It is interesting to note that less than 100 days remain for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and it seems power struggles have already begun.

On Sunday, Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara stated that the Congress MLAs have no plans to join the saffron party and that all is well. The minister’s statement came amid buzz that the BJP was making efforts to topple the government in the state. The BJP too hoarded all its MLAs to a Gurugram resort, and alleged that the Congress-JD(S) government was trying to poach its MLAs.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too on Monday rubbished reports of three Congress MLAs staying in a hotel in Mumbai in the “company of some BJP leaders” and had assured that his government was not under threat from the BJP.

