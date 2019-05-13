Independent India’s first terrorist a Hindu: Kamal Haasan on Mahatama Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2019 11:39:55 AM

Haasan's comments have put him in the crosshairs with his opponents yet again. Haasan had stoked controversy earlier in 2017 too when he drew widespread condemnation from BJP and right-wing outfits for his references to "Hindu terrorism".

kamal haasan religion, kamal haasan wife, kamal haasan age, kamal haasan twitter, kamal haasan image, nathuram godse speech, nathuram godse qyotes, hindu terror, hindu terrorists, nehru, mahatama gandhi, RSS, modi speech, modi news,(Image source: PTI file)

In remarks that could put him on a warpath with right-wing outfits and political leaders, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan has termed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as independent India’s first terrorist. “I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India’s first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts,” news agency PTI quoted Haasan as saying.

Addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Aravakurichi on Sunday, Haasan further said that he is among the proud Indians who desire equality in India and where the three colours in the tricolour remain intact. Haasan was campaigning in support of S Mohanraj for the bypolls which will be held on May 19. Muslims are a majority among the electorate in the constituency.

Referring to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, Haasan said he was here to “seek answers for that murder”. In the course of his address, Haasan clarified that he was not making these remarks because the area was Muslim-dominated and pointed to Gandhi’s statue behind him to justify his assertion.

Haasan’s comments have put him in the crosshairs with his opponents yet again. Haasan had stoked controversy earlier in 2017 too when he drew widespread condemnation from BJP and right-wing outfits for his references to “Hindu terrorism”. Haasan had said that Hindu outfits had started to employ extremists to further their agenda.

Having stayed away from politics for a long time, Haasan finally took the political plunge in February last year when announced his political party MNM. He has been critical of the AIADMK and the DMK, the two reigning political powerhouses in the state and has positioned his party as an alternative for the people of Tamil Nadu.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Independent India’s first terrorist a Hindu: Kamal Haasan on Mahatama Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition