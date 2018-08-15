Independence Day speech: In final 15 August speech as PM, Narendra Modi says ‘brought Delhi to the doorsteps of North East’

Independence Day speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India’s North East is today leading from the front and has become an inspiration for the whole country. In his fifth and final Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort ahead of the 2019 polls, PM Modi said that his government has brought Delhi to the doorstep of North Eastern states by bridging the gap.

He said that in the last four years, his government has focused on the NE region and always helped in uplifting the people through various schemes. The PM said that his government is committed to serving the people of NE states and assured that all possible support will be extended from Delhi in the future as well.

Speaking about the achievements of the region in sports, construction and infrastructure and business, he said, “Today, the North East is an inspiration to the country.”

“India is progressing in Sports, news of sportspersons coming out of North Eastern states is coming. The northeast is developing into a hub of change, in last four years, we have taken Delhi to the doors of the northeast, which once seemed far away,” he added.

He said that people were ignoring news about North East region earlier, but now “we read about the NE in newspapers”.

“Now, when we read about the northeast in the papers, we see villages getting electricity, highways and railways being constructed. New job opportunities have been created and educational institutes are coming up,” he said.