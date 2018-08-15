Independence Day speech: In dig at Congress, Narendra Modi says ‘would have taken decades to build toilets at 2013 pace’

Independence Day speech: In his last address as Prime Minister ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made the best of the opportunity to deliver a speech that was laden with political statements as he covered all the work that his government has done since assuming power in 2014. The PM stressed that the country has taken major strides in various sectors since his government was installed in Delhi.

In his fifth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said that his government has brought remarkable changes in the lives of people. He said that the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) begun on a war footing after 2014, adding that had the government retained the pace of construction of toilets in 2012, it would have taken decades to make the country clean.

“We are proud of what we have achieved and at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realised the remarkable strides the nation has made,” he said, in a clear reference to the slow pace of work that the Congress-led UPA regime was often criticised for.

“If we had continued at the same pace at which toilets were being built in 2013, the pace at which electrification was happening in 2013, then it would have taken us decades to complete them,” he added.

Listing out his government’s achievements in the last four years, the Prime Minister said that the government has focussed on enhancing connectivity and reaching every village in the country. In another swipe at the Congress, Modi said that if the government had worked at the 2013 pace of expanding the optical fibre network, it would have taken generations to connect with poor.

“If we had continued at the same pace in 2013, it would have taken many generations to connect the villages with optical fibre,” he said.

On Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana that promises free LPG connection to the poor, he said, “Had the government retained the 2013 pace of distributing gas connection, the government would have failed in providing gas connection to each household for years.”