Independence Day speech: In dig at Congress, Modi says India celebrating ‘festival of honesty’

Independence Day speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that his government is effectively fighting the menace of corruption and black money for the last four years. He said that the policies of the government have helped in eliminating the middleman and fixing the leakages in the system that has saved crores. In his final Independence Day speech ahead of the 2019 general elections, he said that the country is now celebrating the “festival of honesty”, adding that he will not forgive the corrupt and those who are trying to cheat the government. He said that the voice of the poor is now being heard by the government.

In his speech that was alden with a strong political undertones, Modi said his government has progressed due to the fast pace of development, especially compared to what existed in 2013 when the UPA was in power. Modi said that after the formation of a new government in 2014, he took several decisions that led to major savings for the state exchequer.

“This has led to the elimination of 6 crore bogus beneficiaries who previously cornered subsidised cooking gas LPG, pension, and scholarships, saving Rs 90,000 crore for the exchequer,” he said.

“There were 6 crore people who were not even born, and government benefits were being taken in their name,” Modi said.

He said that if anybody is getting blessings, it is not the government but the honest people who are paying tax to the government. He said that honest taxpayers have a major role in the progress of the nation.

“It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed,” he said.

On black money, he said that the government will not spare those who have stashed illicit money in foreign banks. “We will not spare the corrupt and those who have stashed black money. They have ruined the country,” he said.