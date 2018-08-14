Independence day speech 2018: Where and how to watch PM Narendra Modi’s address live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Independence day speech 2018: In less than 24 hours, India will commemorate its 72nd Independence Day. And for all those who may miss the action on TV this year, you can tune in to Youtube, Google, Facebook and Twitter to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 15 August Live address directly from Red Fort. Apart from these 4 platfroms, people can also visit other websites like narendramodi.in or tune to the webpage of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati. PM Modi’s Independence Day on August 15 has grabbed the most eyeballs in the past years and is regarded among ‘high viewership’ programmes. The full speech will be telecast on all these platforms as a part of the PM’s digital drive to reach out to even the remotest parts of India.

This year, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has entered into a collaboration with Google to reach the maximum number of people. This step has been taken in the wake of the changing patterns of media consumption. As per this collaboration, when someone searches for the speech, he or she will be directed to the live speech on Google, so people will not have to look for other places. As per reports, by late evening on August 15, the speech will be translated into more than 20 languages and will then be broadcast through the All India Radio network. This will be done in an attempt to reach out to more people.

Here is how you can watch PM Narendra Modi’s live Independence Day speech-

The live telecast of the programmes will be available through Youtube, Facebook, Namo App, Twitter from 6:30 am on Wednesday. Mentioned below are some of the platforms through which you can check out the Live speech tomorrow. Click on the below-mentioned links tomorrow to watch the speech-

