Independence Day procession in Surat features over 1 km long tricolour

A procession carrying a 1,100-metre long tricolour was taken out in Surat city of Gujarat today to mark the 72nd Independence Day. The flag, made at a textile factory here, was held up by thousands of people as the procession stretched for five kilometres, accompanied by tableaux on themes such as unity and cultural diversity, said Rahul Agarwal, a member of the organising team. Some tableaux also featured live performance of Kathak and tribal dance forms.

Several local organisations took part in the program which was coordinated by Agarwal Vikas Trust, a non-profit outfit, Agarwal said. “The 1,100-metre long tricolour was made using ultra satin fabric. The colours used to paint it were imported from Germany. The procession was five kilometres long,” he said.