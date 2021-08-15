  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Independence Day 2021 PM Modi Speech Live PM greets nation says may this day infuse new energy and new consciousness among countrymen

Independence Day 2021 PM Modi Speech Live: PM greets nation, says may this day infuse new energy and new consciousness among countrymen

By: |
Updated: August 15, 2021 7:08:36 am

75th Independence Day 2021 PM Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: India is commemorating its 75th Independence Day as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Modi Independence Day Speech Live, Narendra Modi Speech LivePM Narendra Modi will arrive at the Red Fort around 7 am and he will be received by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh.

PM Modi Independence Day Speech 2021 Live Updates: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished the countrymen. Greeting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that may this year of the Amrit Festival of Independence infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. PM Modi will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort for the 8th time in a row shortly. India is commemorating its 75th Independence Day as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ under which a series of events have been organised across the country. To celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day, two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also shower flower petals at the venue for the first time in the history. Prime Minister Modi has invited athletes and will be interacting with them after the ceremony. Around 240 Olympians, support staff and the SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the ramparts. A separate block has been created on the south side of the Red Fort’s ramparts for Corona warriors such as health workers to honour them for playing a vital role in fighting the pandemic, the ministry mentioned.

PM Narendra Modi will arrive at the Red Fort around 7 am and he will be received by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. Kumar will introduce Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, to the PM. “The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct Modi to the saluting base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the PM. Thereafter, the PM will inspect the Guard of Honour,” the ministry stated. The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police, it mentioned. After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the PM will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. “The GoC Delhi area will conduct the PM to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the national flag,” the ministry mentioned. After being hoisted, the tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

Read More

Live Blog

Independence Day 2021, Independence Day Speech, Independence Day Speech Live, Modi Independence Day Speech Live, Independence Day Modi Speech, Independence Day Modi Speech Live, Independence Day PM Speech Live Updates:

Highlights

    07:05 (IST)15 Aug 2021
    Independence Day Live: Narendra Modi will shortly hoist the Tricolour at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation

    Independence Day Live: Narendra Modi will shortly hoist the Tricolour at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation

    07:03 (IST)15 Aug 2021
    Independence Day Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah present with cabinet colleague  

    Independence Day Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah present with cabinet colleague  

    06:58 (IST)15 Aug 2021
    Independence Day 2021 Live: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur present at Red Fort

    Independence Day 2021 Live: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur present at Red Fort

    06:51 (IST)15 Aug 2021
    Independence Day 2021 Live: Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and other members of Olympic contingent present at Red Fort

    Independence Day 2021 Live: Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and other members of Olympic contingent present at Red Fort

    06:48 (IST)15 Aug 2021
    Independence Day 2021 Live: Red Fort all geared up for I-Day celebrations

    Independence Day 2021 Live: Red Fort all geared up for I-Day celebrations

     

    06:44 (IST)15 Aug 2021
    Independence Day 2021 Live: PM Modi greets nation on 75th I-Day

    Independence Day 2021 Live: PM Modi greets nation on 75th I-Day

    The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 130 men from the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the IAF and Delhi Police will present 'Rashtriya Salute' at the time of hoisting of the tricolour by the PM. The Indian Navy's band, consisting of 16 men, will play the national anthem during hoisting of the national flag and the 'Rashritya Salute'. "Lt Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the national flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial)," the ministry noted. For the first time ever, as soon as the tricolour is hoisted by the PM on Sunday, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the IAF in Amrut formation, it stated. "Captain of the first helicopter will be Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht. The second chopper is commanded by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra," it said. After the showering of flower petals, the PM will address the nation. "At the conclusion of the speech of the PM, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem," it noted.
    Independence DayNarendra Modi
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Path to Freedom: Major milestones that helped India gain independence from British rule in 1947
    2Parliament is “temple of country’s democracy” to debate & decide issues of people’s well-being: President Ram Nath Kovind in address to the nation on eve of Independence Day
    3Bombay HC stays parts of new IT Rules which mandate adherence to ‘code of ethics’ by digital media