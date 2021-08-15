Independence Day 2021 PM Modi Speech Live: PM greets nation, says may this day infuse new energy and new consciousness among countrymen

PM Narendra Modi will arrive at the Red Fort around 7 am and he will be received by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh.

PM Modi Independence Day Speech 2021 Live Updates: On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished the countrymen. Greeting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that may this year of the Amrit Festival of Independence infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. PM Modi will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort for the 8th time in a row shortly. India is commemorating its 75th Independence Day as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ under which a series of events have been organised across the country. To celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day, two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also shower flower petals at the venue for the first time in the history. Prime Minister Modi has invited athletes and will be interacting with them after the ceremony. Around 240 Olympians, support staff and the SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the ramparts. A separate block has been created on the south side of the Red Fort’s ramparts for Corona warriors such as health workers to honour them for playing a vital role in fighting the pandemic, the ministry mentioned.

PM Narendra Modi will arrive at the Red Fort around 7 am and he will be received by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. Kumar will introduce Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, to the PM. “The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct Modi to the saluting base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the PM. Thereafter, the PM will inspect the Guard of Honour,” the ministry stated. The Guard of Honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police, it mentioned. After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the PM will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by the Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. “The GoC Delhi area will conduct the PM to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the national flag,” the ministry mentioned. After being hoisted, the tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

