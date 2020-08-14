Independence Day eve speech: President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation today

President Kovind's address to the nation will be broadcast from 7 pm onwards.
On the eve of the 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation tonight.
This was confirmed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement on Thursday.
President Kovind’s address to the nation will be broadcast from 7 pm onwards.
His speech in Hindi, will be followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
More details awaited.
