Independence Day eve speech: President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation today

Published: August 14, 2020 6:02 PM

President Kovind's address to the nation will be broadcast from 7 pm onwards.

On the eve of the 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation tonight.

This was confirmed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement on Thursday.

His speech in Hindi, will be followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

More details awaited.

