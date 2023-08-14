Traffic Advisory for Independence Day 2023: India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

Ahead of the event, the Delhi Police on Sunday shared an advisory on the closure of several major routes and spaces to facilitate seamless traffic flow in view of the event at the Red Fort.

“In view of #IndependenceDay Celebrations on August 15, 2023, #DelhiTrafficPolice advises commuters to avoid these roads and take alternate routes at the mentioned timings,” the Delhi traffic police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The following routes will be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 11 am on August 15:

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail S.P. Mukherjee Marg from H.C.Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort. Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg 7. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT. Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover.

Vehicles which don’t have parking labels for I-day celebrations should avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subash Marg, J.L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass from 4 am to 11 am, said the police.

Alternative routes from North to South access/ movement are:

Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjang Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Kautilya Marg-SMarg-11 Murti-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Mandir Marg-Panchkulan Road-Rani Jhansi Road and reach their destinations in North Delhi and vice-versa. Reach Connaught Place – Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg-Ajmeri Gate-Shradhanand Marg-Labor Gate Chowk – Naya Bazar-Peeli Kothi-SP. Mukherjee Marg up to OORS and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa. Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road -GT Road and cross Yudhisthir Setu to ISBT and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa

Alternative routes from East to West access/ movement are:

NH-24 (NH-9)-Nizamuddin Khatta-Barapula Road-under AIIMS Flyover-Ring Road. OND- Barapuliah Road further as per 1 above OR via Ashram on Ring Road and proceed accordingly NH-24 (NH-9)- Nizamuddin Khatta- Ring Road Bhairon Road – Mathura Road Subramania Bhan Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithviraj Road Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-SP Marg Ridge Road accordingly and vice versa. Vikas Marg-IP Marg-DOU Marg-Minto Road then either via Connaught Place or Ajmer Gate-DBG and proceed further Pusta Road (Shastri Park)-GT Road-Yudhistir Setu-ISBT Kashmere Gate and proceed accordingly via Ring Road or Rani Jhansi Road.

Restriction on the movement of commercial transport vehicles:

According to the advisory, goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12 am-midnight on August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

While interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 am to 11 am, the local city buses will not be allowed on Ring Road between Kashmere Gate and Ring Road NH-24 (NH9).

Following roads will be closed for inter-city and DTC buses from 12 am to 11 am:

Lothian Road from Chatta Rail Chowk to Kashmere Gate Netaji Subash Marg from Chatta Rail Chowk to Delhi Gate Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta (NH-24) and the Northern loop of ISBT Kashmere Gate C-Hexagon, Shershah Road, Dr. Zakir Hussain Road, Pandara Road, Shahajahan Road, Akbar Road, Rajpath, Ashoka Road, KG Marg, Copernicus Marg, Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Sikandara Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and BSZ Marg Ashoka Road from R/A Windsor Place to C-Hexagon K.G. Marg from Ferozeshah Road to C-Hexagon Vikas Marg, beyond loop towards Delhi secretariat Mathura Road from Ashram Chowk to W point

Other restrictions

Apart from this, the police have prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms including para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft over the Delhi-NCR jurisdiction till August 15.