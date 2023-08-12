Independence Day 2023 Speech: PM Modi to address nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15

Independence Day Speech, August 15, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on August 15, 2023 from the ramparts of Delhi’s historic Red Fort. He will hoist the National Flag at 7 AM on the day as the countrymen will be celebrating their 77th Independence Day.

India’s road to independence traces back to a fervent struggle against British colonial rule that peaked in the early 20th century. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru led nonviolent protests, civil disobedience, and mass movements. The turning point arrived on August 15, 1947, when India achieved independence from British domination.

The Indian National Congress’s midnight session echoed with Jawaharlal Nehru’s memorable ‘Tryst with destiny’ speech, marking the dawn of a new era. The adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 solidified democratic values, guiding the nation toward justice and equality. This history continues to resonate as India observes its 77th Independence Day, honouring the sacrifices that paved the way for its present identity and global influence.

Last year, the Prime Minister outlined five resolutions for the Indian populace to fulfill as the nation enters the ‘amrit kaal’, emphasizing the need for a ‘viksit bharat’ (developed India).

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2022, PM Modi had urged the country to shed remnants of colonialism, take pride in its cultural heritage, and foster unity in diversity. He also stressed that it is the collective duty of Indians to propel the nation towards development within the next 25 years.

Termed ‘panch pran’ or the five resolutions crucial to India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2048, he advocated for a dedicated focus on national development, attaining complete freedom from slavery, fostering pride in Indian heritage, prioritizing unity and integrity, and promoting individual civic responsibility.

PM Modi underscored the historic significance of the day as India sets forth on a new trajectory with renewed determination. He highlighted the nation’s strength derived from its diverse fabric and its standing as a bastion of democracy.

Prior to his Red Fort address, PM Modi had hoisted the National Flag to the accompaniment of a 21-gun salute from the indigenous ATAGS howitzer gun. Helicopters showered flower petals in a ceremonial gesture.