Independence Day 2023 Live Streaming: As India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, citizens across the nation are eagerly looking for ways to partake in the festivities. The historic day, August 15, 1947, stands as the pivotal juncture when India unfurled its banner of independence, relinquishing the shackles of British colonial rule and entrusting the reins of governance to its indigenous leaders.

This momentous milestone in India’s history was not merely a transition but a profound rendezvous with destiny, forged through protracted struggles and epitomized by the valorous sacrifices of numerous freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the cause.

Here’s a guide to where you can catch the live streaming of Independence Day events in India.

Government Websites:

The Government of India typically broadcasts the official Independence Day celebrations live on its official websites and social media platforms. The Prime Minister’s address to the nation from the Red Fort is the centrepiece of these events. Websites like the Prime Minister’s Office (pmindia.gov.in) and government-run platforms like Doordarshan (ddnews.gov.in) and National Informatics Centre (independenceday.nic.in) offer seamless live streaming options. These platforms ensure a reliable and authoritative source for witnessing the national festivities.

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14 from 7 PM. On August 15, PM Modi will hoist the flag at 7 AM.

News Channels:

Leading news channels in India, both regional and national, also offer live streaming of the Independence Day celebrations. Official websites and mobile apps of these new channels often provide free live streaming options, making it convenient for viewers to access the festivities on the go.

Social Media Platforms:

Major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, have become prime sources for live streaming various events. The official pages of government agencies, news channels, and even individual users often share live streams of the Independence Day celebrations. These platforms allow users to interact with each other through comments and reactions, fostering a sense of community even in the virtual space.

OTT Platforms:

Some Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms may also provide live streaming options for Independence Day events. Platforms like Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV have been known to broadcast live events, including national celebrations, on their platforms. Subscribing to these platforms might offer an alternative way to enjoy the festivities with additional features like multiple camera angles and on-demand viewing.