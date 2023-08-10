Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 around Red Fort, Rajghat

The Delhi Police has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC near areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

“In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas,” the Delhi Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

India will mark its 78th Independence Day on August 15 which will see the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

According to a report by PTI, this year a diverse delegation of US lawmakers including Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz will be present at Red Fort. Khanna and Waltz will be joined by Congressmen Deborah Ross, Kat Cammack, Shri Thanedar, and Jasmine Crockett along with Rich McCormick and Ed Case.

Additionally, the Border Security Force (BSF) will run Operation Alert from August 11 to August 17 along the India-Pakistan International Border to thwart infiltration and smuggling attempts.

The BSF will keep a close watch near the India-Pakistan border as part of the operation. The number of security checkpoints will also be increased and camel patrolling as well as foot patrolling will be enhanced, Inspector General of Border Security Force (Rajasthan Frontier) Puneet Rastogi said.

