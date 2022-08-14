Independence Day 2022 Traffic Advisory: Check full list of restricted roads here

Traffic Advisory for Independence Day 2022: The Delhi Traffic Police has imposed traffic restrictions and issued an advisory ahead of the Independence Day in order to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the national capital. Keeping in mind the strict security arrangements in place for Independence Day, there are many routes that will be unavailable for regular commuters.

As per the guidelines, only authorised vehicles will be allowed to move around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his Independence Day speech. The area will remain closed for the general public from 4 am to 10 am on August 15. Eight roads that will be shut for the general public are as follows:

1. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.

2. Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail.

3. SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

4. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

5. Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

6. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

7. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

8. Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover – Salimgarh Bypass.

The Delhi Traffic Police has barred the movement of commercial and private vehicles in the Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders between 10 pm to 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday.

Buses traveling to Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station will pass via ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn, the advisory said.

All the buses terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road instead, according to the advisory.

Buses heading towards Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road – NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road, the advisory added.