When, Where to Watch Independence Day 2022 Live Streaming: India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Monday. The main events will include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech from the Red Fort at 7:30 am after the hoisting of the ‘Tiranga,’ followed by the Independence Day parade. This year, PM Modi will be giving his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech on August 15, 2022. In order to mark India’s 75th birth anniversary, the government will be celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ Like every year, the Prime Minister will be given the Guard of Honour by the Delhi Police and the armed forces, followed by the national anthem, the unfurling of the ‘Tricolour’ and the ceremonial 21-gun salute. Unlike other years, the 21-gun salute will be accorded by the indigenously built and designed Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) this time around. Shortly after, PM Modi will address the nation.

Where to watch

The speech and the parade can be viewed on the state-owned Doordarshan and Sansad TV. PM Modi’s speech and the parade will also be live streamed on DD News and Sansad TV YouTube channels. Apart from these, the All India Radio will be hosting the speech on its radio and YouTube channels. PM Modi’s address to the nation will also be streamed live on Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) YouTube channel and its official Twitter handle. For the live-streaming of PM Modi’s speech, one can also visit the Prime Minister’s Office’s (PMO) and news agency ANI’s official Twitter handles.

7,000 invitees for this year’s I-Day celebrations at the Red Fort

At least 7,000 invitees will be attending the Independence Day event at the Red Fort, with a heavy deployment of around 10,000 police personnel, according to reports. Hi-tech multi-layered security systems, including facial recognition system (FRS) cameras, will be in place at the Red Fort entry points.

The government has announced that mortuary employees, street vendors, Anganwadi workers, and Mudra Scheme loanees will be the special invitees for this year’s grand I-Day event at the Red Fort.