Our National Flag, What to do with National Flag after the celebrations: Patriotism is not a calendar-marked occasion but Independence Day festivities do have time constraints. This year, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the general public also hoisted the national flags from their homes. As India concludes the Independence Day celebrations, it is very important to know the correct process of storing the national flag. So what should one do after hoisting the national flag? How should one go about disposing of the flag in case one can’t store it? If you are puzzled with these questions, here’s all you need to know:

The government has already issued a step-by-step guide for folding the Tricolour. First, place the national flag horizontally. The second step is to fold the green and saffron bands of the flag underneath the middle white band.

Always remember to follow the proper way to hoist, fold & store the Tiranga, in accordance with the Flag Code of India.



Bring the Tiranga home & pin it on https://t.co/V1BBbgcOxV#AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/xuSxHVHREa — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 9, 2022

The third step is to fold it further in a way that only Ashoka Chakra is visible. Finally, carry the folded National Flag in your arms or palms.

One of the major aspects of hoisting or storing or disposing of the national flag is the utmost respect with which the Tiranga must be handled. Ensure that the national flag is stored in a way that it is not soiled or damaged. Make sure that the national flag doesn’t touch the ground or trail on water.

In case for some reason, the national flag is torn, soiled or damaged partly or full, it must never be cast aside. Rather the Flag Code says that the flag should be ‘destroyed by burning’ with dignity.