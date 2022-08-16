scorecardresearch

Independence Day 2022: How to store or dispose of the national flag – Your complete guide

National Flag Rules, How to Respectfully Dispose of National Flag after 15 August celebration:.

Written by India News Desk
Independence Day 2022 | National Flags Rules |
Don’t dump the Tiranga ,Steps to correctly dispose the Indian national flag

Our National Flag, What to do with National Flag after the celebrations: Patriotism is not a calendar-marked occasion but Independence Day festivities do have time constraints. This year, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the general public also hoisted the national flags from their homes. As India concludes the Independence Day celebrations, it is very important to know the correct process of  storing the national flag. So what should one do after hoisting the national flag? How should one go about disposing of the flag in case one can’t store it? If you are puzzled with these questions, here’s all you need to know:

The government has already issued a step-by-step guide for folding the Tricolour. First, place the national flag horizontally. The second step is to fold the green and saffron bands of the flag underneath the middle white band.

The third step is to fold it further in a way that only Ashoka Chakra is visible. Finally, carry the folded National Flag in your arms or palms.

One of the major aspects of hoisting or storing or disposing of the national flag is the utmost respect with which the Tiranga must be handled. Ensure that the national flag is stored in a way that it is not soiled or damaged. Make sure that the national flag doesn’t touch the ground or trail on water.

In case for some reason, the national flag is torn, soiled or damaged partly or full, it must never be cast aside. Rather the Flag Code says that the flag should be ‘destroyed by burning’ with dignity.

