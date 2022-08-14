75th Independence Day: History, Significance, and Facts: After nearly two years of struggle, India got its freedom from the British on August 15, 1947. This year, the nation completes 75 years of Independence. Under the Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, a large number of events have been organised across the country to celebrate the occasion. The day will also be celebrated by Indians across the globe with a lot of enthusiasm.

Notably, it was on July 4, 1947, that the Indian Independence Day Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons, which was cleared within a fortnight. Finally, on August 15, 1947, India became a free country. However, it came with a huge cost with Pakistan being carved out as a separate nation.

Since 1757, India had been suffering under the domination of the British colonizer. They took control of the country after the East India Company won the battle of Plassey. While the country witnessed a number of revolts, including the 1857 War of Independence, the same was successfully crushed by the Britishers.

The last viceroy of British India, Lord Mountbatten, was mandated by the British Parliament to transfer power by June 30, 1948. However, they decided to leave India a year before the scheduled date. Notably, the Britishers were ruling the country under the policy of divide and rule mainly among communities, which led to tensions, leading to mass killings, followed by an exodus of millions of Indians.

It was on August 15, 1947, that India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru unveiled the tricolor at the Red Fort in the national capital. The practice is still continued as the prime minister continues to unfurl the national flag at the same place every year. The prime minister’s unfurling of the national flag is followed by the customary speech. This year, PM Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag for the ninth successive time.

The day also reminds the country of the number of sacrifices that freedom fighters have made for the country.