Independence Day 2022 Delhi Metro Timing: Check timing, schedule and parking advisory for August 14 and 15

Delhi Metro Parking Timings, Delhi Metro Routes on August 15: Delhi Metro services will operate as per schedule on August 15, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted on Friday. However, there won’t be any parking facilities available at the metro stations between Sunday morning (6 am, August 14) till Monday afternoon (August 15, 2 pm) due to the strict security arrangements in place for the Independence Day, DMRC further added.

“Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run,” DMRC tweeted on Friday.

Traffic Advisory for Independence Day 2022

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory for free movement of vehicles in the national capital for the Independence Day. However, several places will witness restricted movement or no movement due to the tight security measures in place. The area around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on August 15, will witness no movement of traffic from 4 am to 10 am on Independence Day. Only authorised vehicles will be allowed to move in this area during this period.

Eight roads including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road, Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will remain closed for public commuters, the advisory read.

Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be shut for commercial and transport vehicles from Friday 10 pm till 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday, the advisory further said.