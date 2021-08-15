Independence Day 2021: Six mega announcements by PM Modi from ramparts of Red Fort

PM Modi also called upon the manufacturers to make quality products for export as India's prestige and trust of people are attached to the products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation for the eighth time in a row since he assumed office in 2014. Addressing the nation, PM Modi gave the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas – Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ for realising the goal of New India. PM Modi said that there comes a time in the development journey of every country when it has to redefine itself, moves forward with new resolutions. “Today that time has come in India’s development journey,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister said that starting now, the journey over the next 25 years will be crucial for the creation of a new India and fulfilment of the country’s resolve taking us to 100 years of Independence. On this occasion, PM Modi made six big announcements that will benefit the country in different ways. Take a look:

Nutrition Goal: PM Modi said that nutrition is very important for a healthy life and announced that the rice supplied using the PDS and other methods will be fortified to make it nutritious. “The government will fortify the rice which it gives to the poor under its different schemes and will give nutritious rice to the poor. Whether it is rice available at ration shop, rice available in mid-day meal, rice available through every scheme will be fortified by the year 2024,” said the PM. The move will ensure the availability of nutritious rice to poor children. PM Modi also informed that priority is being given to schemes related to education, health, nutrition, roads, employment, in more than 110 aspirational districts of the country.

सरकार अपनी अलग-अलग योजनाओं के तहत जो चावल गरीबों को देती है, उसे फोर्टिफाई करेगी, गरीबों को पोषणयुक्त चावल देगी। राशन की दुकान पर मिलने वाला चावल हो, मिड डे मील में मिलने वाला चावल हो, वर्ष 2024 तक हर योजना के माध्यम से मिलने वाला चावल फोर्टिफाई कर दिया जाएगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021

E-commerce platform for SHGs: In a move that will go a long way in ensuring a better lifestyle for rural women, Prime Minister Modi today announced the creation of an e-commerce platform especially for selling products prepared by women associated with Self Help Groups. “There are more than 8 crore sisters in the village who are associated with our self-help groups and they make more than one product. Now the government will prepare an e-commerce platform for their products to get a big market in the country and abroad,” said PM Modi.

गांव में जो हमारी सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप से जुड़ी 8 करोड़ से अधिक बहनें हैं, वो एक से बढ़कर एक प्रॉडक्ट्स बनाती हैं। इनके प्रॉडक्ट्स को देश में और विदेश में बड़ा बाजार मिले, इसके लिए अब सरकार ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म तैयार करेगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021

Indian Railways: Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained his focus on northeastern states. He announced that all capitals of northeastern states will be connected using railways soon. “Whether our eastern India, North East, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh including the entire Himalayan region, be it our coastal belt or tribal region, it will become a big base for India’s development in future. Today, a new history of connectivity is being written in Northeast India. This connectivity is of hearts as well as of infrastructure. Very soon, the work of connecting all the state capitals of North East with rail service is going to be completed,” said PM Modi. PM Modi also announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in the 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

आज नॉर्थ ईस्ट में कनेक्टिविटी का नया इतिहास लिखा जा रहा है। ये कनेक्टिविटी दिलों की भी है और इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर की भी है। बहुत जल्द नॉर्थ ईस्ट के सभी राज्यों की राजधानियों को रेलसेवा से जोड़ने का काम पूरा होने वाला है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021

National Master Plan: Presenting his vision of new-age infrastructure, PM Modi reiterated that infra projects cannot be made in silos. He announced the launch of PM Gatishakti in the coming days. “Along with modern infrastructure, India also needs to adopt a holistic approach in infrastructure construction. India is going to launch the Prime Minister Gatishakti- National Master Plan in the coming days,” said PM Modi. He said that the national master plan will be a 100 lakh crore rupees national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to India’s economy. The national master plan will provide for multi-modal connectivity across the country with a view to reducing logistics costs and time. Gatishakti, Modi explained, will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones.

National Hydrogen Mission: PM Modi said it is necessary for India to be energy independent for the country’s progress and to make a self-reliant India. He said that the government will work towards making India self-reliant in the energy sector before the 100th year of independence. “Whatever work India is doing today, the biggest goal, which is going to give India a quantum jump, is the field of Green Hydrogen….Green Hydrogen is the future of the world. Today, I announce the setting up of the National Hydrogen Mission with the aim of becoming the new global hub of Green Hydrogen, and also its largest exporter,” said PM Modi.

भारत आज जो भी कार्य कर रहा है, उसमें सबसे बड़ा लक्ष्य है, जो भारत को क्वांटम जंप देने वाला है- वो है ग्रीन हाइड्रोजन का क्षेत्र। मैं आज तिरंगे की साक्षी में National Hydrogen Mission की घोषणा कर रहा हूं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021

Sainik School: In a move that will ensure that girls get equal representation as boys, the Prime Minister announced that from now onwards, girl students can also take admission in Sainik Schools. “I used to get messages from lakhs of daughters that they also want to study in Sainik School, the doors of Sainik Schools should be opened for them too. Two-and-a-half years ago, as an experiment, we admitted daughters for the first time to Sainik School in Mizoram. Now the government has decided that all the Sainik Schools in the country will also be opened for the daughters,” stated the PM.

दो-ढाई साल पहले मिजोरम के सैनिक स्कूल में पहली बार बेटियों को प्रवेश देने का प्रयोग किया गया था। अब सरकार ने तय किया है कि देश के सभी सैनिक स्कूलों को देश की बेटियों के लिए भी खोल दिया जाएगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021

PM Modi also called upon Central and state ministries/departments to launch a campaign to review the rules and procedures that have stood before the people of the country as a hindrance, as a burden. He urged the government department to do away with such laws. He said that good and smart governance is required for implementing reforms. PM Modi also called upon the manufacturers to make quality products for export as India’s prestige and trust of people are attached to the products.