Independence Day 2021 | ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’: PM Modi redefines motto for self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a call for Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s efforts) along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ for building a self-reliant India. He said that ‘Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas – Sabka Vishwas’ and everyone’s efforts are very important in achieving all our goals.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said, “We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.”

“Amrut Kaal will go on for 25 years. However, we must not wait for 25 years for achieving our targets. We must get to work right now! The nation needs to change and we need to change as citizens as well according to the changing times,” the prime minister said.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is the government’s initiative to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, a tribute to freedom fighters and freedom struggle. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

Lauding the farmers’ contribution in the country’s development, PM Modi said that the government’s focus is to make small farmers, who own less than 2 hectare land and are over 80 percent of all farmers, country’s pride.

The prime minister also stressed that the hand-holding of deprived communities is necessary. “We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities,” the prime minister said.

Reservation is being ensured for Dalits, STs, backwards and general category poor, he added in his speech and announced that the government will fortify the rice distributed to the poor via different schemes such as Midday Meal in a bid to address the problem of malnutrition.

“Malnutrition and lack of micro-nutrients are affecting the growth of poor children. Looking at this, it has been decided to fortify the rice given to the poor via different government schemes,” he said.