Independence Day 2021, PM Modi Speech Live Streaming: When and when to watch PM Narendra Modi’s I-Day speech Live

When and Where to Watch PM Modi Independence Day Live Speech Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2021. This will be PM Modi’s eighth consecutive Independence Day speech as the Prime Minister of India since 2014. The Delhi Police has already made elaborate security arrangements across the national capital and at the Red Fort.

The iconic monument has already been closed for the public due to the Independence Day celebrations. PM Modi is likely to address the nation at 7.30 am on August 15. He will address the nation after unfurling the national flag at the rampart of the Red Fort. In his speech, PM Modi is likely to talk about the welfare schemes of his government and steps taken to mitigate the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus.

Where to watch PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech

While national broadcaster Doordarshan and All India Radio live broadcasts Prime Minister’s speech, there are many other platforms as well from where one can listen and watch the live speech by PM Modi.

YouTube and Twitter Links

Doordarshan will live stream the Independence Day event on its YouTube channel. The Financial Express will also run a live blog on the same in real-time.

https://www.youtube.com/doordarshan/videos

You can tune in to All India Radio’s FM Gold channel to listen to the speech. The AIR will broadcast the speech live on its YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYOv0QZr2B70Rkx_ZqIA84w

Also, the live link will be available on PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle. (@narendramodi)

The live broadcast will also be available on PIB India’s Twitter handle. (@PIB_India)

The live webcast of Independence Day celebrations will also be available on a website and app developed by the Ministry of Defence.

As the nation gears up for the 75th anniversary of the Independence Day, which also coincides with the Amrut Mahotsav, the Ministry of Defence will be bringing the celebrations directly to your phones and other other electronic gadgets. pic.twitter.com/vamRRJgGRE — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 12, 2021

The website is indianidc2021.mod.gov.in.

Apart from these, the official Facebook pages of Doordarshan, AIR, and PM Modi will also run the live broadcast.

DD and AIR coverage of Independence Day celebrations will begin with the broadcast of Hon’ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind’s message to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, 14th August at 7 PM. Doordarshan’s live coverage of Independence Day celebrations this 15th August will span more than 40 camera views to give a rich and wide perspective of the historical moment when Prime Minister Modi unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day event this time given their outstanding performance. PM Modi will also personally meet with the athletes and interact with all of them. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the event this year might see truncated participation.