Independence Day 2021 | ‘Pain will always remain with us’: PM Modi expresses grief on COVID-19 deaths in India

PM Modi said India takes pride in having the world's largest vaccination programme and over 54 crore people have already taken the COVID-19 vaccines. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India’s fight against coronavirus while expressing grief on deaths of thousands of people despite desperate attempts by the government. He also said that India takes pride in having the world’s largest vaccination programme and over 54 crore people have already taken the COVID-19 vaccines.

“This period of Corona has come as a big challenge in front of our country, which is growing on the path of progress, in front of the entire human race. The people of India have fought this battle with restraint and patience. It is a moment of pride for us that because of our scientists, we were able to develop two Make In India COVID Vaccines and carry out the world’s largest vaccine drive. After all our efforts we also lost many in this fight against COVID19. This unbearable pain will always remain with us,” he said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

He said that while it was a fact that India saw fewer COVID-19 deaths as compared to other worst-hit countries, it was not something to pat our own backs and rather continue the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The prime minister also lauded those involved in vaccine manufacturing in the country and said India did not have to depend on the outside world for vaccines against the coronavirus. “We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence,” PM Modi said.

He also lauded the doctors, nurses and paramedics for their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime minister highlighted the creation of the digital platform, CoWIN app, which was attracting the attention of the world.

Talking about the provision of free ration to 80 crore people during the pandemic, he said it has surprised the world and is being talked about. Modi also called for steps to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities.