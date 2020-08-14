Independence Day 2020: When and where to watch PM Modi speech live on I-Day

Independence Day: PM Modi to address nation on Friday from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the Red Fort on August 15 to mark the 74th year of India’s Independence from the British rule. The unfurling of the national flag will be followed by a speech.

This would be the sixth time when Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in May 2014.

PM Modi’s speech address will be aired on television channels. It will be telecast live by national broadcaster Doordarshan.

PM Modi’s Independence Day speech is likely to begin at 7.30 am after hoisting of the Tricolour. The Prime Minister is likely to highlight the achievements of the government in his speech, including the management of the coronavirus situation, measures to revive the economy with a special thrust on Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

You can also log-on to financialexpress.com for the live updates of PM Modi’s address and latest news related to 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day.