Independence Day 2020: How this year’s I-Day celebrations will be different from previous years – All you need to know

Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort. (File)

India will celebrate the 74th Independence Day on August 15 (Saturday). Like every year, the main celebrations will be held at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi where the Prime Minister will unfurl the Tricolour. It will be followed by a speech which the PM will deliver from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

All preparations are in place for tomorrow’s event. Tight security arrangements have been made in and around the national capital. However, the Independence Day celebrations this year would be different from the previous ones in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the Home Minister and Health Ministry guidelines, those who have shown Covid-19 symptoms in the past 20 days or anyone’s report, if pending, have been advised to stay away from the celebrations.

Also, the guest list has been trimmed significantly. When PM Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour and deliver his speech, there will be 200-250 guests present at the Red Fort.

Earlier, the celebrations at the Red Fort used to see 800-1000 guests. Several children were also called in to be a part of the celebrations, but this year the authorities have not invited children. Nearly, 3,500 children were invited every year to witness the event.

Special sitting arrangements for 100-125 people on both sides of the stage have been done at the Red Fort. All Covid-19 rules and social distancing norms would be followed during the I-Day celebrations.

The guests have been asked to cover their face using masks and maintain social distancing norms to cut the threat.

In another related development, the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said in a statement that it will be creating history”on August 15, 2020 by “hosting the first ever flag hoisting ceremony at Times Square” to commemorate India’s Independence Day.