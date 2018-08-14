Independence Day Delhi Traffic Advisory: Delhiites take note! List of roads to avoid on 15 August, Check traffic restrictions

Independence Day Delhi Traffic Advisory: A day ahead of the 72nd Independence Day, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced that traffic restriction will be in place for the 15th August function at the Red Fort.

Independence Day Delhi Traffic Advisory: A day ahead of the 72nd Independence Day, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced that traffic restriction will be in place for the 15th August function at the Red Fort. Meanwhile, the traffic restrictions are also imposed for the full dress rehearsal on Monday. In its traffic advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said that elaborate traffic arrangements have been made around Red Fort. Detailed traffic deployment will be in place to facilitate the movement of VIP vehicles, invitees and the general public to reach the place of function and also to ensure a safe and smooth flow of traffic in other parts of the city, said the Traffic advisory.

Police said that more than half-a-dozen roads will remain closed while traffic will be diverted on some roads on these days. Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on 14th August to 2 pm on August 15 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.

List of Delhi roads, routes to be avoided on Independence Day:

1. Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsals need to avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and take an alternative route.

2. Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg and Esplanade Road -and its Link Road will be closed for general public from 5 am to 9 am on 14th and 15th August.

3. North-South traffic will follow alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Connaught Place-Minto Road, Ring Road-ISBT and Nizamuddin bridge.

4. East-West traffic will follow alternative routes of DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg- DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Barfkhana.

5. Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge is prohibited from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

6. Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 4 am to 11 am.

7. Local city buses, including DTC, will not move on Ring Road from 4 am to 11 am on August 15, between Hanuman Setu and Bhairon Road T-point.

8. Buses ordinarily terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted.

Tight security arrangements have been made ahead of the Independence Day celebrations as alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of 15th August function. In addition to this, no cameras, binoculars, remote control car keys, umbrella handbag, briefcases, tiifin boxes, water bottles etc. will be permitted.