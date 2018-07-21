Indefinite truckers’ strike called by AIMTC continues for second day on Saturday (Image: ANI)

The countrywide indefinite truckers’ strike called by All-India Motor Transport Congress’ continues for the second day today. The supply of essential commodities was adversely affected due to the strike. It is expected that the price of essential commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits etc would increase due to the strike. The strike has also disrupted a large number of businesses across the country.

The School Bus and Company Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra (SBCBOAM) have also extended their support to the ongoing strike. More than 8,000 buses in Mumbai itself and over 39,000 buses across Maharashtra are said to be affiliated with the SBCBOAM.

Speaking to PTI, Anil Garg, President of SBCBOAM said, “All these buses will be off the roads.” Garg also said that their decision is merely a solidarity. Speaking to ANI, a local resident of Mumbai said, “We are facing a lot of problems. It is tough to send children to school on time. It’s also raining so streets and stations are waterlogged. We don’t even get a taxi.”

The All-India Motor Transport Congress’ (AIMTC) had called the countrywide strike on July 20, alleging that the government had failed to address their issues that also included toll barriers removal, reducing toll fees, lower diesel prices etc. According to The Telegraph, Prafulla Chatoi, Secretary of Cuttack Chamber of Commerce said, “Around 50 trucks carrying essential goods had reached Malgodown before the trucks went off the roads on Friday. So, the impact will be felt after another day.”

Over 4.5 lakh trucks were off the roads in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Inter-state vehicles were also off the roads in the state. “Due to the strike, the state government will lose about Rs 100 crore a day in revenue while the truck operators would face a loss of about Rs three to four crore,” C Dhanaraj, secretary, State Lorry Owners’ Federation told PTI. However, the movement of essential goods and commodities remained unaffected in Himachal Pradesh. “We have sent 13 trucks of apples, capsicum, cauliflower and cabbage to Delhi, Okhla and Ghazipur from Theog in Shimla district today, ” said Sanju Bekta, vice-president of truck union Theog to PTI.

The All-India Motor Transport Congress’ (AIMTC) had claimed to represent 93 lakh truckers’ and 50 lakh bus operators. The union has made demands over several issues from the central government before deciding to participate in the strike.