Incredible! This former auto driver is the new mayor of Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad

Auto driver is the new mayor of Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad

A former auto driver has become a mayor of a Maharashtra city after the recently held election to the civic posts. Rahul Jadhav, a former autorickshaw driver is currently the 25th mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad. Jadhav, a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 80 votes to become the new mayor of the city while his competitor NCP’s Vinod Nadhe secured only 33.

Once a six-seater autorickshaw driver, Jadhav’s entry in politics was splendid. He entered politics in 2006 after coming in contact with another BJP corporator Mauli Jadhav. Within a period of six years, Rahul Jadhav managed to win 2012 municipal elections from Chikhli as the MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) corporator. Ahead of 2017 municipal elections, Jadhav became a strong supporter of Bhosari BJP MLA- Mahesh Landge and joined the saffron party and won the election as BJP corporator from ward panel 2C. Back then, Jadhav too was one of the contenders of the “mayor” position but unfortunately, Nitin Kalje became the first BJP mayor.

Jadhav was born in a farming family at Chikhli village’s Jadhavwadi area 36 years ago. He studied till class 10 and after that became an autorickshaw driver between 1996 and 2003. Speaking to Times of India on Saturday, Jadhav said that he will work for overall development of the city. “I know my responsibility. This is an industrial city of working people. While working for the overall development of the city, I will try that the benefits reach the common man. I will also work to enhance the city’s fame,” said Jadhav.

The leader of opposition in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal corporation (PCMC) and NCP leader Datta Sane said, “The BJP had fought the mayor and deputy mayor elections in the previous terms when it had very few seats. If the NCP had withdrawn its candidates, there would have been allegations that I wanted to help Jadhav, a fellow corporator from Chikhli. So, we fought the elections. Our corporator, Raju Bansode, is out of the station, Sulakshana Dhar was absent due to family problems and Dabbu Aswani is abroad. So, they could not vote,” reports TOI.