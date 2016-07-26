Increase in concentration of pollutants during odd-even scheme

“The assessment of CPCB indicated that there was increase in concentration of pollutants at most of the monitoring locations during the odd-even period,” Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said in a written reply in Lok Sabha (PTI)

A recent assessment by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicates that there was increase in concentration of pollutants at most of the monitoring locations during the second phase of vehicle rationing scheme period in Delhi, government today said.

“The assessment of CPCB indicated that there was increase in concentration of pollutants at most of the monitoring locations during the odd-even period,” Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether CPCB has submitted a report to National Green Tribunal (NGT) on pullution levels in the country particularly during the second phase of odd-even scheme in Delhi, to which he replied in affirmative.

Dave said that NGT had on July 4 this year observed that as per the CPCB report, the ambient air quality in Delhi during the odd-even scheme implementation period was found to be “more deteriorated” than the one when the restriction was not in force.

“NGT also observed that the average value of PM2.5 is higher during ‘odd-even’ phase than pre-odd-even period,” Dave said. He said CPCB has received a total of 3,417 complaints regarding violation of pollution laws in the country in the last three years and the current year.

As on July 18, this year, 740 complaints of violation of pollution laws were reported by CPCB, the minister said. He said that no survey has been conducted regarding the performance of pollution control boards in each state.

“However, the performance of CPCB is reviewed by the Environment Ministry and the performance of SPCBs/PCCs are reviewed by state/UT government concerned.