Income Tax sleuths at Robert Vadra’s residence to record statement in benami property case

Robert Vadra

Officials of the Income Tax Department are recording the statement of Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in connection with the benami property case, ANI reports citing sources. Earlier, the Income Tax department had summoned Vadra to record his statements but he did not turn up citing Covid-19 pandemic. Following this, I-T sleuths today reached his home to record his statement.

(Story to be updated)

