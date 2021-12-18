  • MORE MARKET STATS

Income Tax Dept raids residence of Samajwadi Party national secretary Rajeev Rai, aides of Akhilesh Yadav

It may be recalled that Rajeev Rai is also Chairman of AVK Group of Institutions, headquartered out of Bengaluru.

Rajeev Rai is National Secretary as well as spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party.

Months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, a team of the Income Tax Department today conducted raids at various places in the state including premises of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav, his residence in Mainpuri and premises of Rajeev Rai, SP National Secretary in Mau. According to reports, raids are also underway at a few more locations at the premises of people linked to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Reacting to the raid, Rajeev Rai said, “I have no criminal background or black money. I help people and the government didn’t like it. This is a result of that…If you do anything, they’ll make a video, register an FIR, you’ll fight a case unnecessarily. There is no use (of resistance), let procedure complete.”

More details are awaited.

