Income Tax raids in Karnataka: I-T sleuths swoop down on premises of Kannada actors, producers

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 2:47 PM

The Income Tax department today conducted raids at residences and other locations linked to Kannada film producers.

income tax raids, income tax, income tax department, income tax raids on film producersAs per media reports, searches are being conducted in 10 premises in Bengaluru.

The Income Tax department today conducted raids at residences and other locations linked to Kannada film producers including Vijay Kiragandur, CR Manohar, Puneeth Rajkumar and Rockline Venkatesh. Raids are also being conducted at locations of Kannada film actors Shiva Rajkumar, Yash and Sudeep, ANI reported.

As per media reports, searches are being conducted in 10 premises in Bengaluru. Search operations are being conducted at the house of Rockline Venkatesh in Mahalakshmi Layout and Puneet’s residence at Sadashivanagar.

I-T teams are also searching the house of Vijay Kiragandhur, the producer of the newly released film KGF, as well as properties of C R Manohar.

Meanwhile, I-T teams also conducted raids in five hotel groups that Saravana Bhawan in Chennai. Search operations were conducted in 32 places in the city, NDTV reported. The IT department is raiding offices of Grand Sweets, Hot Breads and Anjappar Group in Chennai. The search operation was conducted based on complaints of alleged tax evasion, reports said.

Also read: Rajasthan government orders removal of Deendayal Upadhyaya’s photos from all official documents 

In July last year, the I-T department found Rs 160-crore cash and close to 100-kg bullion after raids were at a number premises of a road construction firm in Tamil Nadu.

