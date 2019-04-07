Income tax officials raid homes of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s aide

I-T raids in Vijay Nagar, Indore. (ANI Photo)

Income tax officials raided the house of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s close aide on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Officials raided the house of Praveen Kakkar, Kamal Nath’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Vijay nagar, Indore at 3am on Sunday.

Pictures provided by Income-Tax Sources of cash recovered during raid at residential premises of Prateek Joshi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. I-T searches are underway at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TAMe4J1Nii — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

“I-T dept is conducting searches at 50 locations. Searches underway at locations of MP Chief Minister’s OSD, Ratul Puri, Amira Group, & Moser Bayer. Searches also underway in Bhoola, Indore, Goa & 35 locations in Delhi,” ANI quoted a I-T sources saying.