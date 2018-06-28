Income Tax officer, husband jailed for accepting over Rs 1 crore in bribe

A senior woman IRS officer and her husband have been convicted in a case of accepting bribe from a developer. Additional Income Tax Commissioner Sumitra Banerji was convicted and sentenced for five years of rigorous imprisonment by a special CBI court on Wednesday. The officer allegedly received a bribe of Rs 1.7 crore from a developer for not turning a survey action into search operation.

According to Times of India, 49-year-old Banerji, a 1992 Batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Her husband, Subroto Banerji (52) has also been sentenced to four years of imprisonment after he was caught collecting a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore. Another assistant income tax commissioner Anjali Bambole was also sentenced to five years of imprisonment for being a part of the conspiracy.

Even though the convicts are out on bail right now, Bambole was fined Rs 40 lakh, while the Banerjis will have to pay Rs 1.10 crore. The complaint against the two officers was lodged way back in 2010, alleging that the two officers demanded a bribe from M/s Ram Developers for reducing their tax liabilities, who had already paid a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs by then. Sumitra and Anjali were posted at the office of the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Thane, when they committed the crime.

Sumitra Banerji demanded the bribe of Rs 2 crore, saying that the tax liability of the firm was Rs 25 crore, and later, got it reduced to Rs 1.5 crore after negotiations. She even directed Anjali to create false documents, to make it look like an income disclosure of Rs 3 crore. Anjali even created a fake diary by forcing the staff of the firm, reported the CBI. They also pointed out that Banerji and Bambole indulged into criminal conspiracy back then.